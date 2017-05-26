© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Visitors Will Enter Pandora This Weekend

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 26, 2017 at 1:50 PM EDT
gates-of-disney

Park-goers will get to enter the magical world of Pandora for the first time this weekend. The new land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens to the public Saturday.

Visitors will see floating mountains and a bio luminescent forest.

Barry Stuart, writer for ThrillGeek, admits he’s not the biggest Avatar fan; he only saw the movie once. Nonetheless, he was impressed with the Flight of Passage-- a simulator ride where you’re riding on the back of a mountain banshee.

“The 3-D in the ride is the best I’ve ever seen in any theme park attraction; it’s stunning,” said Stuart.

Some people call it the next generation of the Soarin’ ride at EPCOT. Stuart also previewed the Na’vi River Journey at Pandora. He said it’s a more relaxing, family ride through a bio luminescent forest.

Stuart said it’s a good addition to take Animal Kingdom to a full-day park, as some people had considered it a half-day park.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDisneytheme parks
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details