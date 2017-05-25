Orlando A Hot Spot For The Memorial Day Weekend

Get ready to welcome a whole lot of tourists this weekend as Orlando tops AAA’s destination list for the Memorial Day weekend. Orlando beat London, Las Vegas and New York for what’s turning out to be a robust travel weekend.

Some 39 million Americans will travel this weekend, according to AAA. That means lots of drivers on the roads and busy airports.

For those who are flying, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said build in time for new security screenings taking place at ten airports across the country.

“The TSA is implementing new screening procedures that’s asking air passengers to take out any electronics that are larger than their smartphones when they’re passing through the security checkpoint,” said Jenkins.

The screenings aren’t being utilized in every single security line at the ten airports, said Jenkins, but it is something that could slow passengers down.

Ten Security Screening Airports

Boise Airport (BOI)

Colorado Springs Airport (COS)

Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) in Texas

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico

McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Meanwhile, AAA expects more than 2 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home. Most of them will be driving and finding rising gas prices along the way, said Jenkins.

“They’ll probably run into gas prices that are a little higher than last year, maybe by about five or ten cents or so,” said Jenkins. “We’ve seen pretty dramatic declines here in the past month at the pump. Unfortunately with rising oil prices it looks like gas prices are beginning to inch up a little more.”

AAA is preparing to help 330,000 drivers nationwide stranded on the side of the road.