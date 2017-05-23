Fishkind Conversations: Florida Tourism Still Breaks Records, But It's Slowing
New state tourism numbers show Florida has already set another record this year – it welcomed 31.1 million visitors in just the first quarter. That’s the highest number of quarterly visitors in state history...so of course, that’s positive news according to economic analyst Hank Fishkind. But he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that looking closely at this report reveals the tourism picture isn’t quite as rosy as it may seem.