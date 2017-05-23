© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida Tourism Still Breaks Records, But It's Slowing

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 23, 2017 at 3:57 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
New state tourism numbers show Florida has already set another record this year – it welcomed 31.1 million visitors in just the first quarter. That’s the highest number of quarterly visitors in state history...so of course, that’s positive news according to economic analyst Hank Fishkind. But he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that looking closely at this report reveals the tourism picture isn’t quite as rosy as it may seem.

