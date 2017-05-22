© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPMG Starts Construction On Orlando Training Center The Size Of Buckingham Palace

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 22, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
﻿Slideshow: ﻿KPMG starts work today on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace in Orlando.
﻿Slideshow: ﻿KPMG starts work today on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace in Orlando.

Construction on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace begins Monday in Orlando.

KPMGis a tax and audit consulting firm, considered one of the big players alongside Deloitte. The company landed $3.8 million in tax breaks to come to Florida.

In return, the company plans to bring 88 high-paying jobs to Lake Nona, and 48,000 company workers for training every year. The building will cost $430 million dollars to build, and is expected to be open for business in late 2019.

Central Florida is becoming a bit of a hub for consulting companies like KPMG. Deloitte recently brought 1,000 jobs to the Lake Mary area. See below for a list of building stats from KPMG:


  • 55-acre campus will be built in 14-square-mile community of Lake Nona in the City of Orlando

  • Expected to be completed in late 2019

  • Meeting and learning spaces with flexibility to accommodate 1,000 attendees A KPMG museum that will showcase KPMG’s heritage, values and purpose-led culture

  • An Innovation Center, designed for team creativity and collaboration as well as client interaction

  • The facility will feature 800 single-occupancy rooms

  • Multiple dining options: casual eating, coffee and wine bar and pub-like venue

  • Recreational amenities including a fitness facility, hiking and biking paths, a softball field and a volleyball course

Tags
Central Florida NewsKPMH
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details