KPMG Starts Construction On Orlando Training Center The Size Of Buckingham Palace

Construction on a training facility the size of Buckingham Palace begins Monday in Orlando.

KPMGis a tax and audit consulting firm, considered one of the big players alongside Deloitte. The company landed $3.8 million in tax breaks to come to Florida.

In return, the company plans to bring 88 high-paying jobs to Lake Nona, and 48,000 company workers for training every year. The building will cost $430 million dollars to build, and is expected to be open for business in late 2019.

Central Florida is becoming a bit of a hub for consulting companies like KPMG. Deloitte recently brought 1,000 jobs to the Lake Mary area. See below for a list of building stats from KPMG:

