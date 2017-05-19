Spotlight: Astronaut Shares Painting Done In Space

Astronaut Nicole Stott calls herself the "Artistic Astronaut." She spent 104 days in space, mostly on the International Space Station. Now that she’s back on Earth, she uses art to convey the beautiful views of the planet she saw everyday as a way to connect people to the space program.

90.7's Space Reporter Brendan Byrne spoke with Stott about what sparked her artistic inspiration… and how she captured the moment on canvas while in space.

"It was a really cool experience to do it and it actually wasn't as difficult as I though it would be, just different like most things in space," said Stott.

