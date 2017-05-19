© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Astronaut Shares Painting Done In Space

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 19, 2017 at 1:27 PM EDT
Nicole Stott painted "The Wave" based on a picture of Isla Los Roques, Venezuela that she took through the window of the Russian Service Module. Photo: NASA
Astronaut Nicole Stott calls herself the "Artistic Astronaut." She spent 104 days in space, mostly on the International Space Station. Now that she’s back on Earth, she uses art to convey the beautiful views of the planet she saw everyday as a way to connect people to the space program.

90.7's Space Reporter Brendan Byrne spoke with Stott about what sparked her artistic inspiration… and how she captured the moment on canvas while in space.

"It was a really cool experience to do it and it actually wasn't as difficult as I though it would be, just different like most things in space," said Stott.

Listen to this Spotlight segment by clicking on the audio player above!

