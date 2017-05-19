© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Senate Considers Federal Help For Communities Hit With Toxic Algae

By Amy Green
Published May 19, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
An algae bloom at Central Marine in August 2016. Photo by Amy Green
An algae bloom at Central Marine in August 2016. Photo by Amy Green

Legislation making its way on Capitol Hill could help Florida communities hit by toxic algae blooms.

The Senate Commerce Committee approved the measure that for the first time would make federal funding available to communities and states affected by toxic algae blooms.

The legislation would grant authority to NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency to declare the blooms nationally significant, opening access to funding.

Toxic algae blooms last year on Florida's east and west coasts including in the Indian River Lagoon prompted emergency declarations in four counties.

The blooms are a growing problem. A 2014 occurrence in Lake Erie disrupted the drinking water for more than 200,000 in Toledo, Ohio, shutting down the city.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
