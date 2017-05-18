© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's Hurricane Fund Remains Strong Heading Into Season

By WMFE Staff
Published May 18, 2017 at 11:22 AM EDT
A satellite image of Hurricane Matthew in the Caribbean Sea. Photo: US Navy
A satellite image of Hurricane Matthew in the Caribbean Sea. Photo: US Navy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida fund that helps private insurers pay out claims after a hurricane continues to be in strong shape ahead of storm season.

Estimates prepared by Raymond James show the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund will have $17.6 billion available this year. This marks the second year in a row that the fund has more money than it would need to pay out if storms racked the state.

The estimates were formally approved Thursday by a panel overseeing the fund.

The financial health of the fund is important because the state can impose a surcharge on most insurance policies to replenish it if the money runs out. Some critics have called the surcharge a "hurricane tax."

The fund has grown because Florida has avoided major hurricanes since 2005.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details