© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bad Meat Blamed For Greyhound’s Death

By Catherine Welch
Published May 17, 2017 at 11:01 AM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bad meat is the apparent cause of death for a greyhound at the Seminole-Orlando Kennel Club. The meat also made 72 other greyhounds sick.

Trainer Edel Figeroa discovered the female greyhound dead in her crate in January. The crate’s carpet was covered in vomit and feces.

The other greyhounds recovered the next day.

The trainer told investigators he fed the dogs meat he had left out to thaw for 23 hours. The track’s vet told investigators the death probably was caused by the meat.

The meat supplier said it should not have been left out for more than 16 hours.

Figeroa did not return calls for this story.

Investigators concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to determine whether violations occurred.

Tags
Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details