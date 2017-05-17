Bad Meat Blamed For Greyhound’s Death

Bad meat is the apparent cause of death for a greyhound at the Seminole-Orlando Kennel Club. The meat also made 72 other greyhounds sick.

Trainer Edel Figeroa discovered the female greyhound dead in her crate in January. The crate’s carpet was covered in vomit and feces.

The other greyhounds recovered the next day.

The trainer told investigators he fed the dogs meat he had left out to thaw for 23 hours. The track’s vet told investigators the death probably was caused by the meat.

The meat supplier said it should not have been left out for more than 16 hours.

Figeroa did not return calls for this story.

Investigators concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to determine whether violations occurred.