Intersection: Hunting for the First Job

By Radio Intern
Published May 16, 2017 at 5:39 AM EDT
Abigail Youngless
Abigail Youngless

For new graduates, finding that first job can be daunting, but Economist Hank Fishkind said the market is actually pretty good for first time job seekers. “It is the best it’s been in more than a decade. What we’re seeing is very strong demand for jobs and average salaries for new graduates are at all time highs, just a shade under fifty thousand dollars on an average basis nationwide,” said Fishkind.

Intersection’s Talia Blake went to a job fair at UCF and talked to Ananias Lucdor, a recent graduate, and Abigail Youngless and McKenzie Grey who are looking ahead to graduation.

Lucdor spoke on some of the challenges facing new graduates. “People already want people to have experience and they’re not ready to train anybody. So it’s going to be kind of tough to find an ideal entry level job I guess you can say,” he said.

