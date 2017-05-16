Florida Gov. Taps Top Aide To Become New Chief Of Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is appointing a high-ranking aide and top spokeswoman as his next chief of staff.

Scott on Tuesday announced Jackie Schutz Zeckman will replace Kim McDougal in July. McDougal had been on the job since March 2016.

Zeckman has worked in Scott's press office since 2011. She worked on his re-election campaign and then became the governor's communications director in December 2014.

Scott's chief-of-staff position is one of the most powerful jobs in his administration.

Zeckman currently earns $135,000 a year. McDougal was earning $170,000.

McDougal, who has worked for the state for 28 years, is leaving because "she is pursuing opportunities in the private sector."

Scott, a millionaire businessman before he was elected, has had six chiefs of staff during his nearly six-and-a-half years in office.