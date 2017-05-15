© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Targets Monday Evening Launch Of Telecomms Satellite

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 15, 2017 at 8:44 AM EDT
Test fired of the Falcon 9 rocket that will launch Inmarsat-5 satellite. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is set to launch a commercial satellite into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center. The private space company is launching a global broadband satellite for Inmarset, a British telecommunications company.

The satellite will join three more just like it in space finishing a $1.6 billion investment into the high-speed broadband constellation.

SpaceX conducted a test firing of the rocket last week ahead of Monday's launch.

It’s the second launch in two weeks for SpaceX, part of the company’s commitment to rapid launches from Kennedy Space Center.

Because of the satellites high orbit, SpaceX will not attempt to land the first stage booster. The 49 minute launch window opens at 7:21 p.m. and weather remains favorable.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
