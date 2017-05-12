Union Calls For Support For TPS Renewal

The Central Florida hospitality union is calling on employers in the industry to support an extension of temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants.

Hundreds of theme park employees may be forced to leave the country if TPS is revoked.

Some 50,000 Haitians living in the US were given temporary protected status after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

The White House is mulling whether or not to renew that status.

Unite Here Local 737 president Jeremy Cruz Haicken said it would have a big impact in Central Florida.

“When folks lose temporary protected status, they lose their right to be in this country and their right to work in this country, which means they would have to leave, they would not be able to support their families here or back in Haiti,” said Cruz Haicken.

Nearly 500 Haitian Disney employees have temporary protected status.

Disney has publicly supported the call to extend TPS. Cruz Haicken says other employers in the hospitality industry need to do the same.

Unite Here will highlight the issue at a community meeting at the Eglise Baptiste Haitienne Philadelphie in Pine Hills this Saturday evening.