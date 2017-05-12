Spotlight: Students Finding Inspiration Via Project: S.P.I.T.

Project: S.P.I.T. or Student Poetry Initiating Thought was founded in fall 2013 on the UCF campus.

“We are a group of artists, we have poets, we have rappers, singers, we have people who play instruments, we have visual artists, we have slam poets. We are an all encompassing group that just accepts artists; we're a safe place to express yourself, said Kendall Josey, former Project: S.P.I.T. president.

The project isn't just giving young artists a platform but it's creating strong bonds.

"We really have a family dynamic that permeates the entire group and you just know you've walked into a family when you walk into the room with us, we have a camaraderie," said Josey.

Web extra: Singer Kayland, a former SPIT member, has just released her first single. She gives us a preview in the interview below:

