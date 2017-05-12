Intersection Sessions: Concert Highlights With Bao Le Huu

There are concerts galore for music lovers in the city beautiful. From punk rock to hip hop, and bands from Brazil to our own back yard, Orlando Weekly music critic Bao Le Huu highlights a few must see shows in the coming weeks.

5/12 The Damned (HOB)

5/13 X (The Beacham)

5/13 Phoenix w/Whitney (HOB)

5/15 The In-Between Series presents Rat Bastard + Anna Mikhailova duo, SSLOTS ( Gallery at Avalon Island)

5/18 Sheer Mag (Will’s Pub)

5/20 Accidental Music Festival marathon (Sodo shopping center)

5/27 Wolf-Face (The Social)

6/3 Chakra Khan record release show (Blue Bamboo)

6/26 Boogarins (The Patio)