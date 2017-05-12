Intersection: Medical Marijuana, Doctors & Patients

A plan to roll out medical marijuana in Florida went up in smoke last week when lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to do it.

That’s after 71 per cent of voters approved a constitutional amendment last November to increase access to medical marijuana for patients with certain illnesses. Sticking points for the legislature: how many growers to allow, whether to tax the drug and whether to implement diversity requirements for nursery staff.

It’s now up to the Florida Department of Health to figure out how the rules for medical marijuana use… unless lawmakers come back for a special session.

In the meantime, what are doctors and patients going to do?

Joining us for more is Rob Holl, whose daughter Megan has Dravet syndrome and suffers from seizures. A couple years ago Holl signed her up for low THC medical marijuana under the so-called Charlotte’s Web bill.

We’re also joined by Dr. Raphael Bones, who’s an internal medicine specialist at Prixus Medical in Orlando.