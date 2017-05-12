"Awesomesauce" Views Of Earth Says Astronaut On Station's 200th Spacewalk
NASA astronaut’s conducted the 200th space walk in support of the International Space Station.
American astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer’s spacewalk was delayed slightly this morning due to a water leak in one of the suits.
Despite the delays, first time spacewalker Fischer seemed to enjoy the views. He told mission control the Earth looked like a "giant fondue pot bubbling over with awesomesauce."
The roughly four hour spacewalk included installing a communications antenna and a new High-definitional Camera.