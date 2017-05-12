© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"Awesomesauce" Views Of Earth Says Astronaut On Station's 200th Spacewalk

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 12, 2017 at 10:58 AM EDT
NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer appears to play air guitar during the International Space Station's 200th spacewalk. Photo: NASA

NASA astronaut’s conducted the 200th space walk in support of the International Space Station.

American astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer’s spacewalk was delayed slightly this morning due to a water leak in one of the suits.

Despite the delays, first time spacewalker Fischer seemed to enjoy the views. He told mission control the Earth looked like a "giant fondue pot bubbling over with awesomesauce."

The roughly four hour spacewalk included installing a communications antenna and a new High-definitional Camera.

