Fight Over Silver Springs Affects All Florida Springs, Environmental Groups Say

By Amy Green
Published May 11, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Silver Springs. Photo: NPR

A ranch's request for an additional million gallons of water a day near Silver Springs outside of Ocala is at the heart of an administrative hearing Thursday.

Environmental groups like the St. Johns Riverkeeper sought the hearing after the St. Johns River Water Management District changed its water use policy in favor of Sleepy Creek Lands.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says the modification affects all springs in Florida.

"This shift in the way they look at compliance would actually allow them to issue more permits in the future even though the flow of Silver Springs has been dramatically degraded. So this is much larger than one permit. This is basically shifting water policy to a highly unsustainable method."

The water district says its recommendation that Sleepy Creek get more water is science-based. Silver Springs is among Florida's best-known natural springs.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
