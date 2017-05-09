© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Airport To Compensate Passengers Affected By Tram Outage

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 9, 2017 at 5:13 AM EDT
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it will compensate passengers who missed flights or were re-booked after the automated people mover at Orlando International Airport broke down.

The tram outages last month meant some American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines passengers missed their flights or were re-booked.

Passengers who missed flights or were re-booked and arrived more than two hours after their original scheduled arrival plan may apply for compensation between $250 and $600 depending on how far they were traveling.

Details on the reimbursement rates are on the airport’s website.

Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
