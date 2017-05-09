© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Declines For Beleaguered SeaWorld

By Amy Green
Published May 9, 2017 at 12:45 PM EDT
mom-and-baby-orcas-swim-together-at-aquatica-by-seaworld-san-diegos-shamu-stadium-in-2014-kalia-a-10-year-old-orca-gave-birth-to-the-calf-under-the-care-of-seaworlds-zoological-team

SeaWorld is reporting drops in first quarter attendance and revenue.

First quarter attendance is down 14 percent and revenue 18 percent. SeaWorld attributes the declines to a later Easter and construction of a new Orca Encounter in San Diego.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby says he's optimistic about the coming year as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios both plan on opening new attractions later this month.

"I believe when the market is strong, and Disney and Universal are bringing people from all over the world and country, I think it is a positive thing for the market. I do believe a rising tide raises all boats."

The declines are the latest for SeaWorld after an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment led to her death.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
