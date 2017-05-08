© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire Risk In Central Florida: High To Extreme

By Amy Green
Published May 8, 2017 at 11:05 AM EDT
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

The Florida Forest Service says the wildfire risk in central Florida remains high to extreme.

Burn bans are in effect throughout central Florida as drought conditions have sparked one of Florida's worst wildfire seasons in years.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says there is "no end in sight."

At least 100 fires continue to burn statewide. More than 2,000 blazes have charred over 150,000 acres since January.

The blazes prompted Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency and have forced evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

The dry weather is forecast to continue. May historically is one of Florida's driest months.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewswildfiresEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details