John Morgan: I'll Sue The Florida Legislature

John Morgan said he’s prepared to sue the Florida Legislature over the House’s plan to implement medical marijuana.

Morgan helped fund the campaign for a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for certain debilitating conditions.

The Florida House’s bill to regulate medical marijuana allows edibles and vaping- but not smoking.

Morgan said a ban on smoking is not what voters wanted when they approved Amendment Two.

“I’m going to sue the Florida legislature, the state of Florida and they’re going to one day put smoking in the dispensaries,” said Morgan.

He said the amendment already includes a ban on smoking in public.

“Everyone knew smoking was included," said Morgan.

"I wouldn’t have banned it in public if we didn’t include smoking. The problem is you get these guys up in Tallahassee, and they do what they want, against the will of 72% of the people who understood the language, and that’s why they’re despised universally by the electorate.”

The House and Senate still have to work out the details of the deal before they can finalize the medical marijuana bill. They're set to vote on the state budget on Monday.