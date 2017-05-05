Intersection: Florida's Budget Deal

Florida lawmakers have come up with an $83 million dollar state budget, and on Monday they’ll vote on it.

At least one person doesn’t like the budget: Governor Rick Scott. He’s not happy with cuts to the state’s business incentives program, and he says there’s too little money for schools, and not enough tax cuts. The governor said he wouldn’t rule out a veto.

Meanwhile, John Morgan’s not happy with the Florida House bill that bans smoking medical marijuana.

"I'm going to sue them," said Morgan.

"I'm very good friends with Richard Corcoran, who's the speaker. I plan on having cigars and cocktails with him at my house when this is all over," he said.

"But we disagree, and I'm going to sue the Florida legislature, the State of Florida, and they're going to put smoking in the dispensaries."

Frank Torres with the Orlando Political Observer and attorney and Democratic analyst Earnest DeLoach join Intersection to discuss what's in the budget for healthcare, the environment, education, and cuts to funding for Orange and Osceola County state attorney Aramis Ayala’s office.