State Officials In Orlando To Address Central Florida's Heroin Epidemic

Officials from Florida's health, social service, and law enforcement agencies will meet Tuesday afternoon in Orlando to discuss central Florida’s heroin problem. The meeting is part of several public workshops across the state. They follow Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s renewed commitment last month to tackling opioid abuse in Florida. Orange County Mayor Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings are expected to share findings from the community’s heroin task force. The group has been focusing on holistic ways to curb heroin and opioid abuse. Data from the Ninth District medical examiner show there were 101 heroin-related deaths in Orange and Osceola counties in 2015, up from nineteen fatal heroin-related overdoses in 2011.

Officials fear that number could rise.

The meeting between state and county officials will take place at 3 p.m. at the Orange County Board of Commission Chambers.