© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Gets $19 Billion In Latest Congressional Budget

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 2, 2017 at 8:51 AM EDT
Artist's concept of SLS/Orion on the launch pad. Photo: NASA
Artist's concept of SLS/Orion on the launch pad. Photo: NASA

A Congressional spending bill passed this week gives NASA more than it asked for.

NASA’s budget for fiscal year 2017 is now $19.7 billion thanks to an omnibus spending bill. That’s about $600 million more than NASA requested for the bill and $300 million more than NASA received last year.

Big winners in the budget are NASA’s exploration systems, receiving $4.3 billion. NASA is developing Orion, its next deep-space capsule, to travel to places like the area around the moon, and eventually Mars. Orion is set to launch on an uncrewed mission from Kennedy Space Center in 2019.

That $4 billion also goes to the development of the Space Launch System, NASA’s rocket that will lift Orion into space, and its launch pad.

The budget request came from leadership in the Obama White House. President Trump has yet to name a new director of NASA for his administration.

About $5.8 billion is set aside for science programs like robotic missions to Mars and Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details