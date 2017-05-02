© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Cinderella Story Retells A Classic

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 2, 2017 at 5:55 AM EDT
Image courtesy of Orlando Ballet
Image courtesy of Orlando Ballet

A Cinderella Story is a retelling of the classic fairytale: a 1950s themed ballet with big band music.  The Orlando Ballet performs A Cinderella Story for three nights beginning this Friday. It’s the final show of the season.

For more we’re joined by the Ballet’s Artistic Director Robert Hill and Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of Central Florida Community Arts, whose big band musicians are providing the live accompaniment for the ballet.

 

Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
