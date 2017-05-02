© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Affordable Housing In Orange County

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 2, 2017 at 5:27 AM EDT
Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area has the fourth lowest availability nationwide of rental housing for low or extremely low income households. In other words, it’s hard for those families to find a place to live.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs says the solution lies in partnerships with other counties, and with the private sector. We spoke to Mayor Jacobs Housing and community development manager Mitchell Glasser, and Orange County planner Alberto Vargas about the challenge of providing affordable housing.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details