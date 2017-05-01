CONVERSATIONS: Wildfires Spread As Parched Florida Landscape Burns

Florida leaders are calling this the most active wildfire season since 2011. The blazes prompted a state of emergency, evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green stepped through the parched wiregrass and saw palmetto of the Disney Wilderness Preserve, where she talked with Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak about why this wildfire season is unusual.

Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak says fire is necessary to maintain landscapes like this one at the Disney Wilderness Preserve. Photo by Amy Green[/caption]