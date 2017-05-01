© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CONVERSATIONS: Wildfires Spread As Parched Florida Landscape Burns

By Amy Green
Published May 1, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT

Florida leaders are calling this the most active wildfire season since 2011. The blazes prompted a state of emergency, evacuations and closures of major highways, including in central Florida.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green stepped through the parched wiregrass and saw palmetto of the Disney Wilderness Preserve, where she talked with Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak about why this wildfire season is unusual.

[caption id="attachment_72783" align="aligncenter" width="250"]

IMG_3977-250x167.jpg

Nature Conservancy fire manager Zach Prusak says fire is necessary to maintain landscapes like this one at the Disney Wilderness Preserve. Photo by Amy Green[/caption]

Tags
Central Florida NewswildfiresEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details