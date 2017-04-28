Volusia County Homeless Get Help Replacing Identification Documents

Volusia County homeless who don’t have identification documents have the chance to get them replaced this morning.

IDignity Volusia will hold an event from 9am to 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Deland to help people get replacement birth certificates, driver’s licenses, immigration records and social security cards.

“If you don’t have identification you can do very little," said Mary Hoffman with the church’s mission team.

"You know when you think about that you can’t even go to the library to use their computers to look for a job because you have to have a library card in order to use the computers, and you can’t get a library card if you don’t have any kind of identification.”

Hoffman said Florida birth certificates can be obtained in a day. For out of state birth certificates it takes a bit longer.

IDignity Volusia holds the event four times a year, serving up to 150 people each time.