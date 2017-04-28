School Bus Safety Bill Passes Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who drive past stopped school buses and injure or kill a student would face increased penalties under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The measure was passed unanimously on Friday.

Republican Rep. Dane Eagle said he sponsored the bill after a student in his district was killed by a driver passing a stopped school bus and the driver only received a $1,000 fine and a six month license suspension. The bill calls for a $1,500 fine and a one year license suspension.

Violators would also have to serve 120 hours of community service in a trauma center and would have to attend a victim impact panel or driver improvement course.

An identical Senate bill is ready for a full chamber vote.