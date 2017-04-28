© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando’s Climate March Will Take Place In Pine Hills

By Catherine Welch
Published April 28, 2017 at 12:06 AM EDT
This view of Earth comes from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard the Terra satellite. Image credit: NASA
This view of Earth comes from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard the Terra satellite. Image credit: NASA

Twenty-one climate marches will take place across the state Saturday including one in Orlando. They’re in conjunction with The People’s March for Climate taking place in Washington D.C.

Florida is ground zero for climate change, said the Sierra Club’s Jonathan Ullman.

“Much of the state of Florida is on fire right now. And one of the reasons is because it’s been so dry and it’s been so hot,” said Ullman. “They’re talking about Zika making itself known again in south Florida. One of the reasons that Zika may have a big come back is because it’s been so hot this winter.”

The Orlando march takes place in Pine Hills starting at 1:00pm at 5185 North Lane.

Other locations include President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, Jacksonville and Tampa.

Tags
Central Florida NewsClimate change
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details