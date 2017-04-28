Orlando’s Climate March Will Take Place In Pine Hills

Twenty-one climate marches will take place across the state Saturday including one in Orlando. They’re in conjunction with The People’s March for Climate taking place in Washington D.C.

Florida is ground zero for climate change, said the Sierra Club’s Jonathan Ullman.

“Much of the state of Florida is on fire right now. And one of the reasons is because it’s been so dry and it’s been so hot,” said Ullman. “They’re talking about Zika making itself known again in south Florida. One of the reasons that Zika may have a big come back is because it’s been so hot this winter.”

The Orlando march takes place in Pine Hills starting at 1:00pm at 5185 North Lane.

Other locations include President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, Jacksonville and Tampa.