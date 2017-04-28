Intersection: Lake County's Push For No-Kill Animal Shelter

Lake County’s animal shelter is working to maintain a no-kill status. So what does that actually mean for the animals- and for the people who work to care for them at the shelter, and get them adopted out to new families?

We talk about the push for a no-kill shelter in Lake County, and what it means for animal welfare. And we look at what happens when police are called in for animal cruelty. We’ll talk with an assistant state attorney in neighboring Orange and Osceola Counties about how animal welfare prosecutions are carried out.

Whitney Boylston is with LEASH inc. She works with Lake County animal services to adopt out animals from the shelter.

Brian Sheahan is the Director of Lake County’s Department of Community Safety and Compliance. He’s responsible for the county’s animal shelter.

And Orange and Osceola County assistant state attorney Jamie McManus handles cases involving animal cruelty.