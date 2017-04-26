© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Reward Offered After Bear Found Shot Dead In Sanford

By Amy Green
Published April 26, 2017 at 12:05 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
The Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction after a bear was found shot-to-death in Sanford.

The bear was discovered April 12 in a Sanford neighborhood.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the carcass appeared to have been moved to the entrance of Bookertown Park, a four-acre neighborhood park.

Florida law prohibits shooting bears. Penalties range from fines to jail time. A hunt in 2015 was the state's first in two decades. The animal was removed from the state's threatened list in 2012.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. The animal has been a nuisance in many neighborhoods.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is seeking tips as part of its investigation.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
