Reward Offered After Bear Found Shot Dead In Sanford

The Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction after a bear was found shot-to-death in Sanford.

The bear was discovered April 12 in a Sanford neighborhood.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the carcass appeared to have been moved to the entrance of Bookertown Park, a four-acre neighborhood park.

Florida law prohibits shooting bears. Penalties range from fines to jail time. A hunt in 2015 was the state's first in two decades. The animal was removed from the state's threatened list in 2012.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. The animal has been a nuisance in many neighborhoods.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is seeking tips as part of its investigation.