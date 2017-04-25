© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Asks For Fire-Fighting Drones

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 25, 2017 at 12:45 PM EDT
drone-fire

Orange County Fire Rescue is moving forward on a plan to use drones to help fight fires. The drones can help fight fires by providing an aerial assessment of a situation like a forest or house fire.

During a structural fire, a drone with a camera can provide fast 360-degree views of the building, and determine the best way to fight the fire.

Officials told county commission drones can be used in other emergency situations – like delivering an automated external defibrillator to help a cardiac arrest patient.

Orange County Fire can now apply for an FAA permit to operate the drones. Further details will be discussed at an upcoming budget workshop.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details