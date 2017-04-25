Orange County Asks For Fire-Fighting Drones

Orange County Fire Rescue is moving forward on a plan to use drones to help fight fires. The drones can help fight fires by providing an aerial assessment of a situation like a forest or house fire.

During a structural fire, a drone with a camera can provide fast 360-degree views of the building, and determine the best way to fight the fire.

Officials told county commission drones can be used in other emergency situations – like delivering an automated external defibrillator to help a cardiac arrest patient.

Orange County Fire can now apply for an FAA permit to operate the drones. Further details will be discussed at an upcoming budget workshop.