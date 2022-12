Economic analyst Hank Fishkind is bracing for what he says will be a “pivotal” week for financial news on the both the national and state levels. He’s also sifting through Florida’s newly-released jobs report.

He tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston the state’s job growth slowed to just 6,200 last month, but the bigger news is in the smaller number: the .2 percent drop in unemployment.