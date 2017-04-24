© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas Prices Hit 20-Month High In Florida

By Catherine Welch
Published April 24, 2017 at 9:58 AM EDT
Photo by Catherine Welch
Photo by Catherine Welch

Gas prices in Florida hit a 20-month high last Friday, reports AAA. The state average hit at $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

But drivers should start seeing prices drop this week. That’s because wholesale prices are starting to drop. AAA warns it may take a while to see that dip in wholesale prices show up at the pump.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices have been dropping since their peak on Friday.

“We expect that to continue through the rest of the week and possibly into next week unless oil prices take a sudden upward turn,” said Jenkins.

Drivers in West Palm paid the most for a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.54, while Pensacola drivers paid the least at $2.40.

