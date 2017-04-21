© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Intersection: Orlando's Hot Housing Market

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 21, 2017 at 9:19 AM EDT
House prices in Orlando are picking up, and the supply of available homes is shrinking. That’s good news for homeowners who want to sell.  But what about first time home buyers, or homeowners looking to sell their house and buy something else? 

Orlando Sentinel real estate reporter Mary Shanklin, Orlando Regional Realtor Association president Bruce Elliot, and Derek Demeter, who's in the market for a house, join Intersection to discuss what's driving the real estate market in the Orlando area. 

 

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionOrlandoreal estatehomeownership
