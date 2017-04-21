© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Senator Who Used Racial Slur Resigns

By Catherine Welch
Published April 21, 2017 at 12:50 PM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues is resigning.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, four days after he used the 'n-word' and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol.

He later apologized on the Senate floor.

Democrats were calling for his expulsion and Republican leadership began an investigation into whether Artiles violated Senate rules.

Artiles said in his resignation letter his actions are now a distraction to his colleagues, the legislative process and Floridians. His resignation is effective immediately.

Catherine Welch
