New Calf Born In Captivity Is SeaWorld's Last

By Amy Green
Published April 20, 2017 at 11:01 AM EDT
trainers-from-left-joe-sanchez-brian-faulkner-and-kelly-aldrich-work-with-orcas-trua-front-to-back-kayla-and-nalani-during-the-believe-show-in-shamu-stadium-at-the-aquatic-by-seaworld-theme-pa

SeaWorld is announcing the last birth of a killer whale in its captivity.

The delivery comes a year after the theme park said it no longer would breed captive killer whales.

The calf was born in San Antonio, Texas. SeaWorld says both mother and baby are well and that there are no plans for separating them.

The company says Takara got pregnant naturally before SeaWorld announced it would discontinue captive breeding, making this generation of orcas its last.

This new calf brings the company's number of killer whales in the United States to 23.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment led to the death.

That has prompted to a new emphasis on conservation for SeaWorld.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
