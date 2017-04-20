New Calf Born In Captivity Is SeaWorld's Last

SeaWorld is announcing the last birth of a killer whale in its captivity.

The delivery comes a year after the theme park said it no longer would breed captive killer whales.

The calf was born in San Antonio, Texas. SeaWorld says both mother and baby are well and that there are no plans for separating them.

The company says Takara got pregnant naturally before SeaWorld announced it would discontinue captive breeding, making this generation of orcas its last.

This new calf brings the company's number of killer whales in the United States to 23.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment led to the death.

That has prompted to a new emphasis on conservation for SeaWorld.