Jurors Face Questionnaires For Trial Of Pulse Gunman's Wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Potential jurors in the trial of the Orlando nightclub gunman's wife will have to answer a questionnaire about how much they know about the case.

Lawyers said Thursday during a hearing for Noor Salman that jury summons will be sent out to up to 1,000 potential jurors next September in anticipation of Salman's trial next March on charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting.

The large number of summons and questionnaire highlight the difficulties of finding unbiased jurors for the only criminal case related to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Salman pleaded not guilty to the charges she helped her husband, gunman Omar Mateen.

Forty-nine patrons were killed and dozens more injured during the massacre at the gay nightclub.

Mateen was killed during a shootout with police.