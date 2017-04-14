Intersection: Is Florida's No-Fault Auto Insurance On The Way Out?

Is Florida’s no-fault auto insurance on the way out? There’s legislation this year that could spell the end of Personal Injury Protection insurance. Advocates for the change say rules for car insurance on the books now don’t help anyone, but there are others warning that the replacement could end up costing motorists more in the long run.

Florida’s no- fault auto insurance requires motorists to have $10,000 in personal injury protection coverage. Critics say that’s just not enough to cover actual cost of injuries from a car accident. Bills in the Florida legislature would do away with Florida’s PIP coverage and increase the amount motorists are required to carry to at least $25,000 for bodily injury or death.

But critics of the proposed legislation say the replacement plan would leave some motorists with no way of paying for medical bills- or relief for lost wages.

We weigh the pros and cons of removing Florida’s no fault auto insurance with Lisa Miller of Lisa Miller & Associates in Tallahassee, and personal injury attorney Daniel Fernandez of Fernandez & Hernandez in Tampa.