To Boost Florida Scrub-Jay, An Effort To Establish New Habitats

Florida wildlife authorities are aiming to expand the threatened Florida scrub-jay's population by introducing the bird to new habitats.

The idea is to relocate Florida scrub-jays from their stable population in the Ocala National Forest to restored habitats the animals have not yet discovered.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the U.S. Forest Service and Florida Forest Service moved nine scrub-jays to the Seminole State Forest earlier this year.

The birds established new territories, and researchers will monitor their progress.

The Florida scrub-jay is among North America's most imperiled species. Most populations are small and isolated from one another.

Researchers hope the strategy will help preserve genetic diversity.