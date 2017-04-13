© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bi-Partisan Florida Delegation Objects Manatee Status Downgrade

By Catherine Welch
Published April 13, 2017 at 12:54 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

A bi-partisan group of eleven members of Florida’s congressional delegation have co-signed a letter objecting to the downgraded status of the West Indian manatee.

The manatee was downgraded last month from endangered to threatened. And that downgrade sparked U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan of Sarasota to write the letter to the Interior Secretary.

In it he points to widespread opposition from both the public and scientific community, and urges the Interior Secretary to restore the manatee’s endangered status.

The federal agency based its decision partly on gains in the manatee’s population and habitat.

Members of congress who signed the letter include Republican Daniel Webster, and Democrats Val Demings, Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy.

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateeEnvironment
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details