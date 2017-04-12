Pulse Gunman's Wife Appears In Orlando Court, Pleads Not Guilty

The Pulse gunman's wife appeared Wednesday in an Orlando courtroom for the first time since her arrest on charges she helped her husband with the attack.

She says she's not guilty.

Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice. She agreed last week to be transferred from California, where she was arrested in January.

The hearing was brief. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea for her.

Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband's plan to attack the Pulse nightclub last June. Forty-nine people died in the mass shooting, the deadliest in modern American history.

Salman's attorneys say she didn't know the scope of Omar Mateen's plan and is not connected with any terrorist organizations.

A tentative trial date was scheduled for June.