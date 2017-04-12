© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pulse Gunman's Wife Appears In Orlando Court, Pleads Not Guilty

By Amy Green
Published April 12, 2017 at 11:55 AM EDT
The crime scene at Pulse Nightclub
The crime scene at Pulse Nightclub

The Pulse gunman's wife appeared Wednesday in an Orlando courtroom for the first time since her arrest on charges she helped her husband with the attack.

She says she's not guilty.

Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice. She agreed last week to be transferred from California, where she was arrested in January.

The hearing was brief. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea for her.

Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband's plan to attack the Pulse nightclub last June. Forty-nine people died in the mass shooting, the deadliest in modern American history.

Salman's attorneys say she didn't know the scope of Omar Mateen's plan and is not connected with any terrorist organizations.

A tentative trial date was scheduled for June.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details