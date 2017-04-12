© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Support Of Trump Travel Ban Surprises State's Top Industry, Tourism

By Amy Green
Published April 12, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Renata Sago, WMFE.
Over 35 million passengers travel through Orlando International Airport every year. Photo: Renata Sago, WMFE.

Florida's support of a travel ban is surprising some in the state's tourism industry.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joins a dozen states in urging a San Francisco federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

Dan Fesenmaier of the University of Florida's Eric Friedheim Tourism Institute says the action is surprising considering tourism is the state's top industry.

"The industry here in the state has to be going crazy and concerned very much about what happens if the travel ban actually gets implemented."

He says the proposed ban already is discouraging international travelers from visiting the state, although it is too soon to know the full scope of its impact.

Claudia Menezes of Pegasus Transportation says her business is suffering.

"We still need to get the image that they are welcome here. It's not like they're not welcome here. And so that's where we're fighting for, in trying to get the positive message out."

The states say the ban is within the president's authority and does not target Muslims.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
