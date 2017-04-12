Chef Emeril Lagasse In Orlando Today To Unveil Garden-To-Table Education Center

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will be in Orlando Wednesday for the unveiling of a garden-to-table educational center.

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Kitchen House and Culinary Garden is designed to give kids an "edible education experience."

The Orlando Junior Academy started a vegetable garden outside the classroom more than a decade ago. That concept has morphed into a separate nonprofit that operates the $1.2 million facility. It has a culinary garden and a full commercial kitchen.

While outside groups and schools can use the site, it will primarily serve Orlando Junior Academy, where cooking and gardening has been woven into the school’s curriculum. Officials say they want to promote a healthy lifestyle to students, parents and the community.

Orlando Junior Academy is a non-profit private school operated by the Seventh-day Adventist church. Check here to read more about the center.