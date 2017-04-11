© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Looks To Make More Sidewalks ADA Compliant

By Abe Aboraya
Published April 11, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
The Orange County Board of Commissioners is looking to update sidewalks to make them comply with the Americans with Disabilities act.

The commission votes Tuesday on a contract worth up to $2.7 million in construction over three years, but only the first year’s funding is guaranteed. Orange County has 3,000 miles of sidewalks that don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The county has a long-term plan to update sidewalks, pedestrian paths and curbs, but it would cost $188 million to do all the projects.

The projects prioritize the needs of citizens with disabilities, as well as the proximity to areas where public and social services are provided. Check here to request a sidewalk be prioritized.

 

Abe Aboraya
