Intersection: Vanishing Rest Areas

According to a recent article in USA today, old fashioned rest areas- where you can pull over and stretch your legs, go to the bathroom, walk the dog or take a nap- are disappearing.

In Florida there are 67 rest areas. All but two are on the Turnpike and the Interstate system.

The reason given for closing down rest areas: to save money. A Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson said demolishing an old rest area on a local road in Punta Gorda in 2015 saved $300,000 a year.

Historian Joanna Dowling, who documents the history of rest areas on her website, joins Intersection to talk about the cultural value of rest areas. And Josh Carrasco from AAA explains what removing rest areas means for driver safety.