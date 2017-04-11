© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Orlando City Soccer Season Off To A Roaring Start

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 11, 2017 at 6:28 AM EDT
Orlando City Soccer has just signed Brazilian soccer star Marta (in blue) to the Orlando Pride. Photo: Johnmaxmena, via Wikimedia Commons
Orlando City Soccer club founder Phil Rawlins said the new stadium in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood would make a big difference to the team: something to protect, and something for the players to feel proud of.

That prediction seems to be coming true with the Lions winning three straight home games. Meanwhile, the Pride have just signed Brazilian star Marta.

Orlando Sentinel reporter Alicia DelGallo says Marta is just the player the team, and the fans, need. DelGallo joins us to talk about the start of the season and look at what’s ahead for the club

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionsoccerLionsParramoreOrlando PrideMarta
Matthew Peddie
