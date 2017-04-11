Fishkind Conversations: Population Is Up, But Building Permits Are Not...What Gives?

Population in the Sunshine State is still ballooning, job numbers are still growing, there’s even an investment boom underway in Central Florida, as economic analyst Hank Fishkind told us last week. So he says it’s somewhat surprising that a new report shows requests for home-building permits lagging behind both population growth and job formation.

So, where are all Florida’s new arrivals living? Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston the answer lies both in economics and in changes to the way we live.