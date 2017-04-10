Wildfires Continue To Burn Across Central Florida

The Florida Forest Service says there are 19 active wildfires in the Orlando district. The Midway 1 fire burning near Christmas in east Orange County has charred 295 acres and shut down roads Monday morning. That fire is 90 percent contained.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Steven Montiero said conditions were so bad that one trooper reported not being able to see ten feet from the car.

“This fire in particular has been very moody,” said Montiero. “One second you’re in complete whiteout conditions, you can’t see anything, and then within a couple of feet all of a sudden you can see something.”

Montiero said troopers will remain in the area to monitor the roads.

Dry weather is being blamed for wildfires that have been popping up across the state. The Florida Forest Service says there have been 1,446 fires in Florida this year so far, burning more than 68,000 acres.